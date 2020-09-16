In about-face, US collegiate Big Ten says yes to football return

Los Angeles, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The elite Big Ten conference in US college sports will kick off an abbreviated football season on October 24, officials said Wednesday, reversing course on a decision to postpone until 2021 over coronavirus fears.

Officials said training and games would be conducted amid stringent anti-virus measures and medical protocols that will include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and "an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition." The procedures were recommended by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, which was established by the conference shortly after officials announced on August 11 that all sports competition was being postponed until 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then pressure has mounted -- from players, their parents, coaches and fans -- for the Big Ten to reconsider that decision and come up with a way to stage its hugely lucrative and popular gridiron season.

US President Donald Trump, who had urged Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to reverse the decision and allow football to go ahead, welcomed Wednesday's decision on Twitter as "Great news." The Big Ten is the oldest top tier collegiate conference in the country. Its 14 members include some of college football's powerhouses like the University of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Warren, who said in August that there was "too much uncertainty, too much risk" in staging a season amid the pandemic, said the task force recommendations would mitigate the risk.

"Our focus with the Task Force over the last six weeks was to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Warren.

"Our goal has always been to return to competition so all student-athletes can realize their dream of competing in the sports they love," he said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators." Plans for medical monitoring include creation of a cardiac registry aimed at gaining better understanding of "cardiac manifestations in Covid-19 positive elite athletes." "Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities," said task force co-chair Jim Borchers, the head team physician at Ohio State University.

ESPN reported the schedule will call for each team to play eight games in eight weeks, with the conference championship game on December 19.

But the Big Ten said that a team would stop practice and competition for at least a week if it recorded a positivity rate of more than five percent.

Daily testing will begin by September 30, the conference said, adding that similar protocols would be required before other sports, including basketball, can resume competition.