In Asia, Bucking The Global Lockdown Trend

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

In Asia, bucking the global lockdown trend

Hong Kong, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :As the coronavirus pandemic sparks global lockdowns, life has continued comparatively unhindered in places like Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong after their governments and citizens took decisive early action against the unfolding crisis.

At first glance Taiwan looks like an ideal candidate for the coronavirus. The island of 23 million lies just 180 kilometres (110 miles) off mainland China.

Yet nearly 100 days in, Taiwan has just 376 confirmed cases and five fatalities while restaurants, bars, schools, universities and offices remain open.

The government of President Tsai Ing-wen, whose deputy is an epidemiologist, made tough decisions while the crisis was nascent to stave off the kind of pain now convulsing much of the rest of the world.

"Countries like Taiwan are exemplary," microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is funnelling his billions into vaccine research, told Fox news this week.

"And so they won't either have the disease burden or the economic effect that other countries will have."Much like antibodies are formed to fight off the next infection, Taiwan's response was forged in a previous epidemic -- the deadly SARS outbreak in 2003.

