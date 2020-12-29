UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Blow To Trump, House Votes To Override Veto Of Defense Bill

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

In blow to Trump, House votes to override veto of defense bill

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The US House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto of a defense bill, setting the stage for the Senate to deliver the first veto override of his presidency.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 322 to 87 to override Trump's veto of the $740.5 billion bill, with 109 members of the president's own party siding with Democrats.

A similar motion will be introduced in the Republican-majority Senate, where it will also have to gain two-thirds support to override the president's veto.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which includes funding for military projects and a pay rise for troops, was passed this month by 335 votes to 78 in the House and by 84 to 13 in the Senate.

But the NDAA was vetoed by the president because it did not repeal Section 230, a Federal law that provides liability protection to internet companies.

Trump also opposed a provision that would strip several US military bases of the Names of generals who fought for the secessionist, pro-slavery South in the 1861-65 Civil War.

Including the defense bill, Trump has vetoed nine bills during his four years in the White House. Congress has not previously mustered the votes needed to override any of his vetoes.

Related Topics

Senate Internet White House Trump Democrats Congress Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

9 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

9 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

11 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.