In Bolivia, miners sacrifice llamas to appease 'Lord of the Underworld'

Oruro, Bolivia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :In a dimly lit mine shaft in Bolivia, a man sharpens two knives next to a table laden with offerings: wine, beer and coca leaves. Waiting nearby are five white llamas.

The woolly animals' blood and hearts are the preferred food of El Tio (The Uncle), a horned deity Bolivian miners believe offers them protection deep in the bowels of the Earth.

Statues of El Tio -- "Lord of the Underworld" -- abound in mines, surrounded by offerings of alcohol and coca leaf, a stimulant the miners chew to get through the long, dark hours underground.

El Tio resembles the Christian devil, sporting fangs, goat's ears and, nearly always, a burning cigarette placed in his mouth by believers.

Once a year, miners from the Oruro region, on the high planes of western Bolivia, gather to offer sacrifices to appease El Tio.

He is, they say, a wrathful god.

"We bring the offerings... so that we can sleep well at night, to not have accidents" in the workplace, miner Miguel Valdez, 33, told AFP at one such sacrificial ceremony on Friday.

"If we don't give him this offering, many things can happen."