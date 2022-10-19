(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :"Bolsonarismo," the Brazilian far-right movement built around President Jair Bolsonaro, shares much in common with ultra-conservatives in power in Europe -- Hungary, Poland and soon Italy -- but is closer to Donald Trump and the US alt-right.

Whether or not Bolsonaro wins his uphill fight for re-election against veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's October 30 runoff, the far-right's arrival in power in Brazil, as elsewhere, is linked to deep social upheaval, analysts say.

"All these far-right movements are rooted in an economic and social crisis that is growing worse by the year: rising inequality, declining income for the working and middle classes," says Christophe Ventura, a Latin America specialist at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS).

"That has triggered the rise of widespread mistrust." The response, he says, has followed a similar pattern internationally: a rejection of "rotten and incompetent" traditional politicians in favor of "virtuous citizens and a more authoritarian government" to right the wrongs unleashed by globalization and free trade -- blamed for all ills.

In Europe, Italy's Fratelli d'Italia, Hungary's Fidesz, Poland's Law and Justice party, the Sweden Democrats and France's Rassemblement National and Reconquete all "accuse immigrants of causing every crisis and want to close the borders," says Geraldo Monteiro, head of the Brazilian Center for Democracy Studies and Research at Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ).

The Brazilian context is different: no longer a major immigration destination, "immigrants aren't a big subject," and Islamophobia and anti-Semitism are less prevalent than in Europe, says Monteiro.

Bolsonarismo's version of "national solidarity" is instead a battle of "good people" versus the "corrupt."Internal enemies include the LGBT community, Indigenous peoples, environmental and human-rights activists, the media, academics and the cultural elite -- all lumped together with Lula and the "communist" left.