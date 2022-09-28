In Brazil election run-up, even samba is political

(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :In Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio de Janeiro, supporters chant "Ole, Ola, Lula" as they sway rhythmically, brandishing flags, T-shirts and caps bearing the likeness of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a nod to the symbolism of samba's Afro-Brazilian character in a country of divisive identity politics, the leftist ex-president chose the Portela samba school for one of his final rallies before Sunday's first round of presidential elections.

"Samba is a way to resist oppression, it is the voice of the people. And Lula represents the people," says Karen Gama, a 24-year-old black Brazilian who attended the rally last week with stickers of Lula's Workers Party stuck to her chest and rear.

She was among thousands dressed in red -- the color of Lula's Workers Party -- who turned out to listen to the former steelworker who is seeking a third term as president, already having served from 2003 to 2010.

His main rival is far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whose government is closely allied to conservative and evangelical movements often hostile to samba and its association with Afro-Brazilian culture and religions.

- Pragmatic - "By coming here, he (Lula) returns to his popular base," says Joao Diamante, who grew up in a Rio favela.

Diamante, a chef, said he was able to study gastronomy thanks to the university scholarships put in place under the Lula presidency for young people from low-income backgrounds.

Samba has not always been associated with left-wing ideas, says Wagner Pralon Mancuso, a professor of political science at the University of Sao Paulo.

"There are well-known samba schools that exalted Brazil during the military dictatorship (1964-1985)," he says.

More recently, several Rio samba schools supported Marcelo Crivella, a pastor of the evangelical right, in his successful 2016 campaign for the mayorship of the city.

Samba "schools are pragmatic because they depend on public funds," explains Marco Teixeira, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

And Veiga de Almeida Guilherme Guaral, an academic who studied the links between politics and samba, says that "today, schools remember that the governments of Lula supported cultural events."