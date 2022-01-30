UrduPoint.com

In Burkina Faso, African Football Win Provides Brief Respite

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

In Burkina Faso, African football win provides brief respite

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Thrilled crowds celebrated in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after their national team beat Tunisia in a regional football cup, providing welcome respite after a military coup in the country.

Supporters in Ouagadougou pounded their car horns and blew into vuvuzuelas after the Burkinabe Stallions beat the North African side 1-0 in a quarter-final at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"After everything we've been through, football is allowing us to get back a little love of life," said Arsene Kabore, who wore the national team's vest inscribed with his name.

The victory came after a military junta seized power from former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday after weeks of unrest, including over a deadly jihadist insurgency in the West African country.

The nation's neighbours on Friday temporarily kicked it out of regional grouping ECOWAS over the takeover led by Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as they mull imposing further sanctions.

But at a public screening of the match, the crowd was able to briefly forget their concerns and instead cheer on player Dango Ouattara as he scored the game's single goal on the stroke of half-time.

Agronomist Zakaria Bouda said the football win was a joyous distraction after a tense week.

"It's a victory for Burkina (Faso) that will allow some reconciliation," he said.

Ouagadougou residents are supposed to return home by midnight under a nighttime curfew installed by the country's new rulers.

But doctor Freddy Sawadogo said he did not care.

"Tonight there's no curfew," he said. "Even the soldiers are celebrating."

Related Topics

Africa Football Doctor Car Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Tunisia Cameroon Cuban Peso Christian From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

22 minutes ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

8 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

8 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>