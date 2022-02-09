UrduPoint.com

In Chernobyl Ghost Town, Ukraine Forces Train For Combat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 10:10 AM

In Chernobyl ghost town, Ukraine forces train for combat

Pripyat, Ukraine, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Machine gun fire echoed through the abandoned buildings of Pripyat in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, as Ukrainian National Guard troops on Friday staged urban combat exercises.

The live-fire training -- carried out in one of the most radioactive places on earth -- came as warnings swirl over a potential Russian invasion.

Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border -- including deploying personnel to Belarus, which lies just 10 kilometres (six miles) to the north for joint drills.

For Ukraine's forces, the deserted streets and apartment blocks of Pripyat -- empty since residents were evacuated following the nuclear reactor disaster in 1986 -- made an ideal training ground.

Troops in winter camouflage practised clearing armed attackers from buildings, targeted mortar fire and took on snipers in urban conditions.

Emergency service workers staged evacuations -- a speaker on a drone telling residents to clear out -- and fought fires caused by fighting.

"As there are no civilians around here we can conduct exercises with real ammunition in a situation as close to actual urban warfare as possible," said one National Guard serviceman, giving only his call sign Litva.

But conducting exercises inside the exclusion zone has its own risks.

Ahead of the training -- the first of its kind staged in Pripyat -- workers with Geiger counters had to scan the route to check there were no radioactive hotspots.

"It has all been checked and it doesn't present a danger," Litva said confidently, as he clutched his automatic rifle to his chest.

Some Western leaders insist the threat from Russia's massed forces is real and urgent -- but authorities in Kyiv have cautioned against stirring "panic".

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov played down the likelihood of an incursion by Russian forces sent to Belarus for joint drills.

While the US has said that their number could reach 30,000 -- Reznikov insisted that the "several thousand" Russians currently across the Belarusian frontier were not enough to attack.

He also pointed to difficult terrain as a major obstacle -- and the threat from radiation if they tried to push through the exclusion zone towards the capital Kyiv.

"This area is very hard to get through -- forests, swamp, rivers -- it's complicated enough to move by foot let alone with a tank," Reznikov told journalists, who had been ferried into the exclusion zone on a press tour to see the exercises.

"And don't forget that still since the disaster there remain some highly radioactive areas on the route from Belarus." Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrskiy said that due to the spike in tensions security had been stepped up around all nuclear reactors -- including the Chernobyl site, now covered by a mammoth protective sarcophagus.

"We're absolutely sure that the nuclear plant in Chernobyl is not under threat," Monastyrskiy said.

But the National Guard troops in Pripyat were not training to counter a full-scale Russian invasion.

They were instead preparing for the threat from ununiformed infiltrators who might seize buildings and stir unrest across the country.

That was what happened when Russia seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and began fuelling a separatist conflict in the east of Ukraine.

Ukraine's authorities insist that type of internal destabilisation remains their biggest worry.

"We have to show our readiness to react to all events," said Monastyrskiy

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Nuclear Chernobyl Belarus Tank SITE Border All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

1 hour ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

10 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

11 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

11 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>