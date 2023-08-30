Open Menu

In Colombia, A Community Wins Fight To Protect A Slice Of Paradise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

In Colombia, a community wins fight to protect a slice of paradise

Nuqu�, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :In the remote west of Colombia, where virgin rainforest and pristine beaches collide, a group of politicians and businessmen dreamed of building a massive port on the Pacific.

It took almost two decades, but a small community managed to sink the project, betting on a different development model to preserve their slice of paradise.

In June, UNESCO declared the Gulf of Tribuga a biosphere reserve, putting a definitive end to plans to build a deepwater port and some 80 kilometers (50 miles) of highway through the untouched jungle.

The remote region, with no roads linking it to the interior, boasts a bounty of plant species, while its warm Pacific waters are a breeding ground for humpback whales and turtles.

In a region where unemployment stands around 30 percent, and poverty affects some 63 percent of inhabitants, the project promised "a lot of jobs," recalls Marcelina Morena, a 51-year-old Columbian of African descent.

"But on the other hand, it was going to bring us destruction of the mangroves, the land, everything. So we said no to the port."Wearing rubber boots and gloves, she clambers through thick mangrove branches in search of pianguas, a mollusk considered a delicacy in Ecuador and Mexico.

She says the Gulf of Tribuga "is going to be for the children, so that in the future they have something to live on."

Related Topics

Ecuador Colombia Mexico June Jobs

Recent Stories

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

9 hours ago
 Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

12 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

12 hours ago
EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

12 hours ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

12 hours ago
 LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

12 hours ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

12 hours ago
 FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

12 hours ago
 PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous