In Continuation Of Kingdom's Evacuation Efforts, 195 Nationals From Several Countries Arrive In Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

In continuation of Kingdom's evacuation efforts, 195 nationals from several countries arrive in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the directives of the Kingdom's Leadership, several evacuees arrived in Jeddah on Friday morning from the Republic of Sudan.

The number of arrivals is 195 from the following nationalities:(Pakistan, Palestine, Thailand, Mauritania, Sri Lanka, USA, Poland, India, UK, Austria, Indonesia, Canada, Iraq, Egypt, Australia and Syria). They were transported through H M S Makkah, where the Kingdom has worked to provide all the necessary needs in preparation for facilitating their departure to their countries.

This brings the total number of evacuees from Sudan since the evacuations began to approximately 2991 persons; 119 Saudi citizens and 2872 individuals from 80 nationalities.

