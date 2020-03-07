UrduPoint.com
'In Control' Sullivan, Campillo Lead Qatar Masters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

'In control' Sullivan, Campillo lead Qatar Masters

Doha, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Englishman Andy Sullivan said he was "in control of myself" as he claimed a share of the halfway lead at the Qatar Masters on 10-under par on Friday.

Sullivan, a former Ryder Cup player, fired a second straight five-under 66 in the second round at the education City Golf Club, while Jorge Campillo of Spain finished the day tied at the top after also carding back-to-back 66s.

"I've got it under lock at the moment, I feel like I'm in control of myself which is the most important thing for me," Sullivan said.

"I really feel like I've taken my time a little bit more... when I've been doing well before I've tended generally (to) rush the shot a little bit, trying to hit it quickly.

" Sullivan, 33, joked that while he felt like his approach to decision-making was maturing, others might beg to differ.

"I would say I am, my fiancee and a few of my other people -- probably not," he said.

"I do feel like I'm growing up a little bit on the golf course. Having a laugh on the golf course is all well and good, and I still do enjoy it... (but) I've had to really knuckle down on the last few days to keep myself in check."England's Oliver Fisher, Frenchman Romain Langasque, Joost Luiten of the Netherlands and Swedish pair Marcus Kinhult and Alexander Bjork were all tied for third on nine-under.

