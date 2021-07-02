UrduPoint.com
In Denmark, Grazing Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:10 PM

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Stevns, Danemark, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A concert for cows? Unable to perform during the pandemic, a cellist in Denmark turned to an unusual audience, an experience so rewarding that he is continuing even after concert halls have reopened.

"Playing for cows is a continuation of what I've always done in my solo career: I'm passionate about taking classical music out of the concert hall," Jacob Shaw told AFP.

The British musician, who is also a professor at the Marshall academy in Barcelona, has set up a cello school in the rural countryside in Stevns, an hour south of Copenhagen, performing throughout the region.

"During corona, of course, it wasn't always possible and we decided to move on to the next best thing: playing for animals," the 30-year-old said.

In the autumn, he convinced a music-loving farmer to expose his beef cattle to classical music to improve their welfare.

"When he told me about it, I didn't think it was crazy but rather exciting. I feel the calming effect of music on my own body, so I thought it would be the same for the cows, and I was right," Mogens Haugaard said.

The cows were first introduced to the classical repertoire through loudspeakers installed in their barn in the winter, but it quickly seemed to strike a chord with the bovine audience.

