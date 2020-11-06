UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Equatorial Guinea, Covid-19 Rules Are A Blessing To Crowded Classes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

In Equatorial Guinea, Covid-19 rules are a blessing to crowded classes

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The economics teacher has to shout above the noise from a scene of educational chaos -- no fewer than 70 students are jammed into the classroom, asking questions, chatting to each other or moving around.

Yet, it could be argued, these are relatively better times for state educators in the impoverished central west African state of Equatorial Guinea.

In Malabo, the capital, public high schools typically have between 80 and as many as 105 students per class.

If the number today is a mere 70, it's because of government instructions to reduce class sizes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The official order is to cut classes by half.

But it seems to have been only partially implemented by school chiefs, who know that to do so would deprive children from desperately poor families the chance of education, however meagre it is.

"We are a state school -- we cannot refuse students," the headmaster of a school close to New Bili, the city's biggest slum, told AFP, asking not to be identified.

His school has 2,000 students, which he said he had limited to 1,600, although he admitted he had not formally closed the door to further enrollment.

Related Topics

Poor Education Malabo Equatorial Guinea From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

9 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

9 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

9 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.