In Equatorial Guinea, Covid-19 rules are a blessing to crowded classes

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The economics teacher has to shout above the noise from a scene of educational chaos -- no fewer than 70 students are jammed into the classroom, asking questions, chatting to each other or moving around.

Yet, it could be argued, these are relatively better times for state educators in the impoverished central west African state of Equatorial Guinea.

In Malabo, the capital, public high schools typically have between 80 and as many as 105 students per class.

If the number today is a mere 70, it's because of government instructions to reduce class sizes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The official order is to cut classes by half.

But it seems to have been only partially implemented by school chiefs, who know that to do so would deprive children from desperately poor families the chance of education, however meagre it is.

"We are a state school -- we cannot refuse students," the headmaster of a school close to New Bili, the city's biggest slum, told AFP, asking not to be identified.

His school has 2,000 students, which he said he had limited to 1,600, although he admitted he had not formally closed the door to further enrollment.