UrduPoint.com

In Euro Waiting Room, Bulgarians Divided About Joining

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

In euro waiting room, Bulgarians divided about joining

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the EU's poorest nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national Currency and joining the single European currency club.

Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, is keen on the change.

Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad -- in his case to Finland -- and wants Bulgaria to "be like other European countries" and use the euro.

However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a "nationalist", says she wants to "keep the lev", Bulgaria's national currency.

She worries the country could one day find itself in the shoes of Greece, which had to implement painful structural reforms in return for aid during a debt crisis that threatened its eurozone membership.

Another man next to her in the queue says he fears the euro would mean higher prices -- a worry many Europeans had when 12 countries began to use the currency on January 1, 2002.

Even one of the country's associations of tour operators, the ABTTA, says that while the single currency would ease doing business for the sector, it worries about a possible "reduction in purchasing power" by Bulgarians.

Related Topics

Tennis Business Threatened Sofia Man Bulgaria Finland Greece Euro Currency Exchange January Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

21 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.