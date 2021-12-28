In euro waiting room, Bulgarians divided about joining

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the EU's poorest nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national Currency and joining the single European currency club.

Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, is keen on the change.

Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad -- in his case to Finland -- and wants Bulgaria to "be like other European countries" and use the euro.

However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a "nationalist", says she wants to "keep the lev", Bulgaria's national currency.

She worries the country could one day find itself in the shoes of Greece, which had to implement painful structural reforms in return for aid during a debt crisis that threatened its eurozone membership.

Another man next to her in the queue says he fears the euro would mean higher prices -- a worry many Europeans had when 12 countries began to use the currency on January 1, 2002.

Even one of the country's associations of tour operators, the ABTTA, says that while the single currency would ease doing business for the sector, it worries about a possible "reduction in purchasing power" by Bulgarians.