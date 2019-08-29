UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

In first press brief, Pentagon chief aims to keep Trump happy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :New US Defense Secretary Mark Esper picked his way through a political minefield in his first public meeting with the media Wednesday, skirting anything that could irritate his irascible boss President Donald Trump.

Just hours after predecessor James Mattis wrote that Trump's policies toward US allies are damaging US security, the new Pentagon chief hewed the official line, undoubtedly aware that the US leader studiously watches and assesses his cabinet members' televised performances.

For most of two years Mattis avoided appearing on camera, knowing that speaking his mind could only worsen a tense White House relationship rooted in fundamental disagreements over US defense policy.

Mattis resigned late last year.

Esper, a close ally of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- now Trump's Primary national security advisor -- made clear he would not rock the boat, even given the president's unorthodox policymaking and sharp turns in longstanding US defense principles.

