'In Flames' teaser to to be released on 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Kahn is passionate about unveiling a tantalizing glimpse of his globally recognized psychological thriller masterpiece, "In Flames," with the release of its teaser on Friday.

This highly anticipated film is set to captivate audiences in Pakistan with an exclusive 10-day screening at various leading cinemas of the country.

Written and directed by the most talented Pakistani filmmaker, Kahn, ‘In Flames’ aims to explore the consequences of living in the confines of a fiercely patriarchal society.

The movie is themed to illuminate the psychological impact of oppression and the complexities of young love in Pakistan. Earlier, the movie has garnered global appreciation and recognition at prestigious international film festivals such as the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.