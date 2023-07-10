Open Menu

In-form Australia Stay Humble In Pursuit Of Home World Cup Crown

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia have never progressed past the quarter-finals at seven Women's World Cups but with Sam Kerr leading an in-form team in front of their home fans they could go all the way this time.

The Matildas have been consistent performers on the international stage, qualifying for the World Cup repeatedly since 1995 and reaching the last eight three times.

They fell in the last 16 to Norway at the 2019 World Cup after a penalty shootout but head into this month's showpiece, co-hosted with New Zealand, in ominous form.

The Australians beat Spain early in the year before stunning European champions England 2-0 away in April, ending the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten run.

With Chelsea striker Kerr one of the best in the business, Australia are among the favourites to win the tournament, but coach Tony Gustavsson is preaching humility.

"I've always believed in this team, players who are this loyal and committed," said the Swede, who was appointed in 2020.

"But I think it's very important we don't get carried away now. We need to stay very, very humble.

"We need to stay in that boring grey area, middle ground to stay grounded and humble -- but we know that on any given day we might not have the best team, but we can beat the best team."

