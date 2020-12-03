UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-form Bezuidenhout Among Six Leading South African Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:40 PM

In-form Bezuidenhout among six leading South African Open

Sun City, South Africa, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Christiaan Bezuidenhout carried the form which won him the Alfred Dunhill Championship last weekend into the South African Open on Thursday, firing a lead-sharing 67 in the first round.

His five-under-par round over the Gary Player Country Club at the Sun City resort in northwestern South Africa was matched by five other golfers in the European Tour/Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned event.

Bezuidenhout was joined by fellow South Africans Dean Burmester, Ruan Korb and Jacques Kruyswijk, Austrian Matthias Schwab and Italian Aron Zemmer.

South African Dylan Frittelli, joint fifth at the Masters last month, and Matthieu Pavon from France share seventh place, one shot behind the leaders at a course designed by South African golf legend Player.

Wilco Nienaber, the 20-year-old South African big hitter who slammed a tee shot 439 yards in the Joburg Open two weeks ago, is among four contenders who lie two shots behind the frontrunners.

Bezuidenhout, chasing a third European Tour title after winning the Andalucia Masters last year and the Dunhill, carded six birdies and one bogey.

His Dunhill success at a course bordering the world renowned Kruger National Park game reserve lifted him 20 places in the world rankings to 41, the second highest South African after Louis Oosthuizen (20).

The rankings of the other joint leaders in Sun City range from Schwab at 109 to Zemmer at 1,011, and among the five only Burmester has won on the European Tour.

Schwab was alone among the top six in having a bogey-free card with his round including an eagle at the par five first and three birdies on the back nine.

Like Bezuidenhout, Korb and Zemmer had six birdies and one bogey and Burmester and Kruyswijk both carded seven birdies and two bogeys in their opening rounds.

Frittelli, fourth among South Africans on the world rankings at 70, had a front nine to forget as he bogeyed three holes and birdied just one.

But six back-nine birdies left him well placed to emulate compatriot and defending champion Branden Grace, who is not competing this week.

The South African Open was first staged in 1903 and is the second oldest national golf championship after the British Open.

Related Topics

Firing World France Eagle Gary South Africa Event From Share Top

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

5 minutes ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.