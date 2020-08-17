In-form Horsfield in full voice after another win

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sam Horsfield found the words flowed freely after he won his second EPGA Tour event in three weeks on Sunday at the Celtic Classic in Wales.

The 24-year-old Englishman had been lost for words when he won the Hero Open a fortnight ago.

However, Horsfield, who although born in Manchester was brought up from the age of five in the United States, showed few signs of nerves despite a two hour weather interruption.

He carded a final round four under par 67 to finish 18 under, two shots better than Belgium's Thomas Detry, who also had to settle for the runner-up spot behind Horsfield in the Hero Open.

"This time I can speak," Horsfield told Sky sports.

"It was pretty crazy. My goal this weekend was to have no bogeys and I was able to do that, made a huge putt on 17 to keep that alive.

"I just played solid all week and to have a nice cushion coming to the last was nice.

"I never really felt nervous or uncomfortable, maybe because I was in the situation a few weeks ago."