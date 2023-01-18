UrduPoint.com

In-form Pegula Powers Into Third Round At Australian Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

In-form Pegula powers into third round at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :World number three Jessica Pegula powered into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over "super-aggressive" Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, she was broken by the tenacious world number 38 from Belarus who forced it to a tiebreak.

But that was Pegula's only blip as she got over the line on her second match point to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 31min on Rod Laver Arena.

"I thought I played really well," said the American.

"I think she really stepped up her level at the end of the second.

"I think I just had to fend off her being really hot and kind of streaky, she was playing super-aggressive but I'm glad I was able to squeak out that second set."Pegula will face either Australian Olivia Gadecki or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

The in-form Pegula has reached the quarter-finals on her last two visits to Melbourne Park and is aiming to go deeper this year.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Melbourne Belarus Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

55 minutes ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.