In-form Pegula powers into third round at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :World number three Jessica Pegula powered into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over "super-aggressive" Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, she was broken by the tenacious world number 38 from Belarus who forced it to a tiebreak.

But that was Pegula's only blip as she got over the line on her second match point to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 31min on Rod Laver Arena.

"I thought I played really well," said the American.

"I think she really stepped up her level at the end of the second.

"I think I just had to fend off her being really hot and kind of streaky, she was playing super-aggressive but I'm glad I was able to squeak out that second set."Pegula will face either Australian Olivia Gadecki or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

The in-form Pegula has reached the quarter-finals on her last two visits to Melbourne Park and is aiming to go deeper this year.