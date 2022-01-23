In-form Pieters strikes in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Belgium's Thomas Pieters won his second title in three starts, claiming the Abu Dhabi Championship with a solid display as Rory McIlroy's challenge evaporated at Yas Links Golf Club on Sunday .

Pieters, who turns 30 in four days, is expected to rise from No69 in the world ranking to No31 with his sixth win on the DP World Tour.

On a day when the course dried up and conditions were tough because of some tucked pins, he made one birdie and one bogey in an even-par round of 72 to finish on 10-under-par 278.

India's Shubhankar Sharma (71) and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70) were tied second one shot behind Pieters, while Frenchman Victor Dubuisson (69) and Norwegian world No7 Viktor Hovland were tied for fourth place at 8-under par 280.

Overnight leader, Scotland's Scott Jamieson, faded away to tied 10th place following a 77.

World No2 Collin Morikawa (75), the highest ranked player in the field for the Rolex Series event, slipped to tied 62nd, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (69), who had crept into the top-five at one point, finished in tied 12th place after three bogeys in his last five holes.

The DP World Tour next moves down the road to Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic, a back-to-back Rolex Series event.