In-form South African Higgo Wins Again In Canary Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

In-form South African Higgo wins again in Canary Islands

Tenerife, Spain, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :South African rookie Garrick Higgo powered to a second win in three weeks, and his third on the European Tour, when he won the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, fresh from winning the Gran Canaria Open, finished 27 under to ease to a six-shot triumph in Tenerife.

Australian Maverick Antcliff was the nearest challenger, one shot clear of Finn Tapio Pulkkanen, with home favourite Adri Arnaus, Dean Burmester, Dane Nicolai Hoejgaard, England's Andrew Johnston and Irishman Niall Kearney at 19 under.

But all eyes were on Higgo as he notched up a third European Tour win in just his 26th event. He won last year's Portugal Open on just his seventh European Tour start.

The victory makes him the fastest South African to three wins not including majors and World Golf Championships, and he also matches the record of Tiger Woods for the fewest number of events needed to claim three European/PGA Tour wins since 1990.

Higgo also becomes the fourth youngest player to three European Tour wins and beats countryman Burmester's mark for the largest winning margin on the 2021 Race to Dubai set last week.

"I was trying to shoot 30 under," Higgo said.

"It's unreal, I played so well today. I hit the ball very nicely so it was a lot less stressful than the last time because I was hitting it a lot better. I can't believe it happened so quickly again but my game has been good so I can believe it as well."Higgo added: "I think I can go as high as I want to, the way I'm playing I can do a lot of good things.

"I've been working really hard, a lot of little things, and I've also accepted what works for me and stuck with that, I think that's been a big thing, and not if I don't play as well look for something. I'm just going to try and keep going."

