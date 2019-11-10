UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In-form Wolves See Off Aston Villa Challenge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

In-form Wolves see off Aston Villa challenge

Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez earned local bragging rights for Wolves with a dominant 2-1 win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.

Midfielder Neves' first-half thunderbolt and Jimenez's late effort lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's side to eighth in the Premier League.

Trezeguet grabbed an injury-time consolation for Villa.

It was Wolves' first top-flight win since their stunning success at Manchester City a month ago but they are now unbeaten in seven league matches and just one point behind the top five after inflicting a third straight Premier League defeat on Villa.

Dean Smith's Villa, now only three points above the relegation zone, desperately missed injured skipper Jack Grealish as they fell to a limp defeat at Molineux.

The hosts found a deserved breakthrough four minutes before the break.

Tyrone Mings brought down Adama Traore on the right and Joao Moutinho squared his free-kick to Neves to crash in a low drive from 20 yards.

Wolves pushed for a second after the break and Diogo Jota's drive was turned over by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, on for the injured Jed Steer, after 65 minutes.

Villa tried to exert some late pressure but their hopes were ended with six minutes left when Traore broke down the right and squared for Jimenez to roll in.

Trezeguet's close-range drive, given by goal-line technology, in injury-time gave the scoreline a flattering look for Villa.

Related Topics

Injured Technology Sunday From Top Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

31 minutes ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

46 minutes ago

28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since la ..

1 hour ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.