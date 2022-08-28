UrduPoint.com

In Germany, The Stuttering Bid To Jumpstart Coal Plants

Published August 28, 2022

In Germany, the stuttering bid to jumpstart coal plants

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A year after the last wisps of smoke disappeared into the skies from the imposing chimneys of the Moorburg coal plant, hopes had grown that the mothballed site would see new life as Germany scrambles to secure energy supplies.

Russia's curtailing of gas exports to Germany in the wake of the Ukraine war has forced Berlin to make the radical decision to restart coal power stations, at least temporarily.

But infrastructure issues, manpower shortages and logistical problems are proving to be major obstacles for the restart.

At Moorburg, operator Vattenfall has dashed hopes of new operations, saying simply that "restarting it would be neither technically, economically nor legally feasible".

"Many parts have been dismantled and sold," said Robert Wacker, director of the site.

Even power plants that had not been completely shut, but put in reserve to generate power only occasionally, are struggling with a complete reboot.

Further south from Moorburg, energy group Uniper will on Monday fire up its Heyden 4 site, which had been a reserve plant since mid-2021.

But the company warned that its output would be affected by railway capacity limits in ferrying hard coal to the site.

