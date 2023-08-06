Open Menu

In Haiti, Gang Violence Foments Child Malnutrition Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

In Haiti, gang violence foments child malnutrition tragedy

PortauPrince, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :In Cite Soleil, the largest slum in Haiti's gang-infested capital, the early days of August have brought a grim flow of sometimes skeletally malnourished children to the Fontaine Hospital Center.

The community clinic, a reassuring presence in this poorest corner of Port-au-Prince for more than 30 years, offers rare respite to inhabitants who now face daily threats from the armed groups controlling most of the city.

On this day, nurses and care workers are weighing infants and young children, scrupulously monitoring their too-slow growth.

"Every day we receive between 120 and 160 children for vaccinations, and it's at this point that we carry out screenings, particularly for malnutrition," Fontaine hospital's founder Jose Ulysse tells AFP.

"In some situations, these children are downright skeletal and find it hard to breathe," explains the director, noting that such respiration troubles are a common complication of malnourishment.

Less severe cases are treated and sent home with nutritional assistance for their families.

Children in the worst shape are hospitalized, placed in small beds -- some hooked up to intravenous feeds -- where they lie under the anxious watch of their mothers, many of whom also suffer from malnutrition.

The children are kept, sometimes for weeks, until their weight stabilizes.

Forty to 50 children a day need nutritional help, Ulysse says, up from perhaps a dozen a day four or five years ago.

- Faces of hunger - Through a doorway, 19-month-old David, wearing a canary-yellow T-shirt, watches the comings and goings. He is one of the many youngsters being treated for serious malnutrition.

The gang violence ravaging Haiti has provoked a sharp rise in infant malnutrition -- up 30 percent in a single year -- according to data published in May by Unicef.

In the Fontaine center, listless-looking children present all the symptoms of extreme malnutrition: emaciated faces, prominent rib cages, distended abdomens, muscular wasting, even rickets.

Nearly one child in four now suffers from chronic malnutrition in this poorest of Caribbean nations, with more than 115,000 children undernourished to a life-threatening degree, according to the UN agency.

Gang violence has made it increasingly hard for people in the Haitian capital to work, shop, or provide proper care for their children.

And on top of the security crisis, Haiti has seen a concerning resurgence of cholera.

- 'Violence is everywhere' - "More and more mothers and fathers can no longer provide appropriate care and nutrition to their children... due to increasing horrific violence caused by armed groups," Bruno Maes, the Unicef representative in Haiti, said in May.

With snipers on rooftops, and gang members spreading terror through rape, kidnapping and murder, parents find it increasingly difficult -- and perilous -- to bring their children to aid centers like the Fontaine clinic.

Some parents "leave their children because they can't take care of them," says Ulysse, adding the center survives in part thanks to assistance from Unicef.

So far, no Fontaine employee has fallen victim to the gangs, but according to Ulysse no one is letting down their guard.

"Violence is everywhere," he says. "Everyone is afraid of everyone."

Related Topics

Murder Kidnapping United Nations Young Port-au-Prince David Haiti May August All From Top Weight Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

3 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

4 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

5 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

6 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

7 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous