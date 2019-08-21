UrduPoint.com
In High-tech Japan, Cash Is Still King

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:40 AM

In high-tech Japan, cash is still king

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Once a pioneer in cashless transactions, Japan is now lagging behind as the world's biggest economies increasingly embrace electronic payments -- because its ageing population still prefers physical money.

Four out of five purchases are still made with cash in Japan, despite its reputation as a futuristic and innovative nation. In South Korea, some 90 percent of transactions are digital, while Sweden aims to be a cashless society as early as 2023.

But in Japan, where crime and counterfeiting is virtually non-existent so people feel more comfortable carrying cash, consumer response has been sluggish.

At Katsuyuki Hasegawa's bike repair shop customers are invited to settle their bills using PayPay -- a tie-up between Softbank and Yahoo -- using a QR code via their smartphones.

But only "two or three" people a week are using the service, Hasegawa tells AFP.

"In a place like this, everything is very slow.

We get lots of old people who like to chat while getting out their money. They don't need quick transactions," says the 40-year-old shopkeeper.

"Personally, I prefer cash. With PayPay, you don't keep track of your money," he adds.

With Japan becoming the first "super-aged" society with more than 28 percent of people 65 or over, it is harder to persuade consumers to take up new technology, according to Yuki Fukumoto, an analyst at the NLI Research Institute.

"The challenge from now on is how to motivate people" to change their habits, said Fukumoto.

This is a serious challenge in a country with more than 200,000 ATMs and where most small shops will only take cash to avoid high transaction costs.

Many were also put off when retail giant Seven & I Holdings suffered a hacking attack immediately after launching a new QR-code payment system and was forced to scrap the scheme.

