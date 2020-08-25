In Italy, legal migrants renew fight to be true citizens

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, Italy's second generation of immigrants is renewing the fight for automatic citizenship in a land where migration is at the heart of the political debate.

"Jus soli!", the Latin term which literally means "right of soil," or birthright citizenship, has become the new rallying cry among the children of Italy's 5.3 million legal immigrants.

In early June, thousands of demonstrators marched in Rome in memory of African American George Floyd, who died on May 25 when a white policeman kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, triggering an outcry in the United States and around the world.

The march spurred renewed vigour among the children and grandchildren of migrants in Italy, who share the language and country's cultural references but do not have the right to citizenship until they turn 18.

Even then, it is subject to strict conditions and often gained only after a lengthy and heavily bureaucratic process.

"In this country, citizenship is treated not as a right, but a concession," said Fatima Maiga, who was born in Italy but is of Ivorian origin.

Legal immigrants say their plight has been overshadowed by the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean Sea, which since 2014 has seen more than half a million new immigrants arriving on Italy's shores.

They claim their fight for citizenship is also weighed down by anti-immigrant sentiment at home, fomented by the far-right League party, which left government in 2019 after only a year in power.

Of the 5.3 million foreigners living in Italy in 2019, around 1.3 million were under 18 and three quarters of those were born in the country.

Among those most affected are the children of Albanians, Moroccans, Chinese, Indians and Pakistani immigrants.