Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :As night falls over a dusty neighborhood in Lima, a team of health workers hustle from home to home to vaccinate the old and infirm as a third coronavirus wave sweeps over Peru, the world's hardest-hit country per capita.

In the poor district of Huaycan, two doctors and two nurses decked out in protective gear drive a health ministry van around, visiting people who had asked to receive the protective jab at home.

With 2.7 million infections among its population of 33 million, according to an AFP tally of official data, Peru has reported 618 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants -- by far the highest rate in the world.

"I feel relieved to have received the vaccine," said Salomina Laura, 50, who has been confined to her home in Huaycan, a community with some 680,000 inhabitants in Lima's east, with a serious hip injury.

"I could not leave the house as I am in bed with a fracture. I feel more protected, I did not have any type of vaccine" until the mobile team arrived Tuesday on the first night of the door-to-door campaign in Huaycan.

