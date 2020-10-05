UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Mexico, 103-year-old Woman Said To Survive Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

In Mexico, 103-year-old woman said to survive Covid-19

Mexico City, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A 103-year-old Mexican woman suffering from a chronic pulmonary disease has survived a bout of Covid-19, the Mexican Social Security Institute announced.

The institute (IMSS), which is part of the Mexican healthcare system, said the woman, identified only as Dona Maria, had been hospitalized for 11 days.

She had tested positive for the virus but, despite her pulmonary problems, did not have other aggravating factors such as diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure.

"That's what contributed to her treatment," the IMSS said in a statement Saturday.

The woman was admitted on September 22 to a regional hospital in Guadalajara in western Jalisco state, suffering from fever, breathing trouble and a runny nose.

She did not require a ventilator.

"She was always very cheerful, lucid, talking to the doctors. Even at the end, she urged us to take care of ourselves. Her progression was very good; her symptoms have disappeared," said hospital director David Sanchez.

The patient returned home on Friday. Pictures released by the IMSS show her applauding her doctors while being rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

Mexico has tallied 757,953 people infected and 78,880 coronavirus deaths since February.

One of the more surprising cases was that of a 118-year-old man in southeastern Tabasco state who was diagnosed July 25 and has survived.

Related Topics

Man Guadalajara David February July September Women From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

4 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.