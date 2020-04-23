UrduPoint.com
In Navajo Nation, Pandemic Exposes Water Crisis And Health Disparities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 08:40 AM

In Navajo Nation, pandemic exposes water crisis and health disparities

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus is hitting the United States' largest Native American territory hard, with a spike in cases bringing long-standing disparities to the fore in a land marked by the trauma of past waves of disease.

With its towering sandstone mesas, majestic canyons and ancient ruins, the Navajo Nation is home to about 175,000 people in an area that straddles three southwestern states and is roughly the size of Scotland.

The reservation saw its first COVID-19 case on March 17 and the number has since exploded to 1,206 -- a per capita infection rate just behind the worst-hit states of New York and New Jersey.

Overall deaths remain relatively low right now at 48, but that figure is expected to increase in the coming weeks as the disease takes its toll on those who are seriously ill.

Officials and experts cite a range of factors, from chronic underfunding of the medical system that caters to Native Americans, to poor phone and internet connectivity exacerbating information gaps.

One of the starkest reasons: A lack of access to the running water health authorities have repeatedly stressed is necessary to keep the virus at bay through hand washing.

Up to "30 percent of our citizens do not have access to running water and have to haul water from 20 to 30 miles away for their drinking water and livestock," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told AFP.

"Right here in the middle of the most powerful nation, the United States of America, our citizens don't have the luxury of turning on a faucet to wash your hands with soap and water." That's because many native lands were passed over when the US expanded its running water and sanitation infrastructure a century ago, according to a recent report by water nonprofit DigDeep.

Native Americans are also disproportionately affected by poverty-linked health conditions that lead to more serious forms of the COVID-19 illness, such as heart disease and asthma, said Matthew Heinz, a doctor at Tucson Medical Center who has been treating members of the Apache and Tohono O'odham tribes.

In particular, they have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other US racial group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- a factor that has been linked to an abnormal and often deadly autoimmune response in coronavirus patients.

