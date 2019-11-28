UrduPoint.com
In New York, Grocery Deliveries Go High-tech

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :In New York, a city famous for always being on the go, grocery shopping can be time consuming.

But grocery company FreshDirect promises to deliver within mere hours fruit, fish and bottles of water ordered online, and it relies on its high-tech Bronx warehouse to keep up with demand.

Orders ramping up ahead of Thanksgiving, when families across the United States gather round the table for a huge feast. Everything at the FreshDirect depot is as well-regulated as a Swiss clock, thanks to the computer system.

On the ground, employees manage palettes, scan labels and sort products.

But above their heads, huge orange and green plastic bins -- the company's signature colors -- seem to have a life of their own.

They zip along on conveyor belts that spiral up to the ceiling, carrying the bins through countless levels of shelves.

As soon as a customer starts placing a FreshDirect online order, the system recognizes them.

"The system knows you, where you live, what amount of groceries you usually buy, what truck it will fit on, and based on that, what time can be offered," explained Timothy Knoll, the chief operating officer.

Orders are grouped by destination, and the boxes can then be sent out.

