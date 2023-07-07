Open Menu

In New York, Over-enrolled School Offers Hope To Migrant Children

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 09:20 AM

New York, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Last year siblings Eliezer, 10, and Elaiza, 12 traveled by bus and foot through eight countries from Venezuela to the United States.

Today they proudly hold graduation certificates from a New York school that has welcomed more than 100 migrant children but is now running out of space.

"I'm so proud," their mother, Yeisy Sira, 33, tells AFP, after the traditional ceremony that marks the end of the academic year at their elementary public school in Manhattan.

"After two months he learnt to read and now he can make sentences in English," she adds, her eyes glinting with emotion as she talks about youngest child Eliezer who will start middle school in September.

"It wasn't easy to get here, but we got here. School is the beginning of many good things that can happen to all of us," Sira adds.

Sira, her husband and three children are among tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in New York City this year after fleeing poverty, political instability and violence in Latin America, mainly from Venezuela, Colombia, Nicaragua and Honduras.

The unprecedented arrivals -- 80,000 asylum seekers since the spring of 2022, according to officials -- have stretched resources in the metropolis, where dozens of hotels have been converted into emergency accommodation centers.

