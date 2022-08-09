UrduPoint.com

In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2022 | 08:20 AM

In New York, renters desperate as soaring rents exacerbate housing crisis

New York, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake.

The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.

Sevilla and one roommate began a grueling search for new housing in a market that over the past year has spawned countless apartment search horror stories.

After two months of searching, some 30 apartment visits and constant stress, they finally found a two-bedroom spot for $3,000 Dollars per month.

Renting in New York has long been a struggle, but recently costs have skyrocketed, jumping an average 20.4 percent in the second quarter of this year alone, according to the housing search website StreetEasy.

And finding a home increasingly takes longer, with long lines of applicants vying for space.

"One time we lost an apartment because we turned in an application four minutes too late," recounted Sevilla, a 26-year-old originally from Spain.

