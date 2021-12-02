In New York, the fall of the House of Cuomo

New York, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Once upon a time, the Cuomo family looked set to go into the history books as one of America's storied political dynasties, perhaps even one that included a White House stay.

But those days are long gone, and the New York clan is in free fall.

Andrew, once the state's governor, resigned amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations, and the 63-year-old has since been charged with a sex crime.

His younger brother Chris, a veteran anchor and correspondent for CNN, has been suspended from the airwaves indefinitely for offering advice to his brother deemed too close for comfort by his employer.

"He's my brother. And if I can help my brother, I do. If he wants me to hear something, I will. If he wants me to weigh in on something, I'll try," Chris Cuomo, 51, told investigators in July when asked about the counsel he had offered.

"He's my brother, and I love him to death no matter what."But that fraternal bond may have derailed the aspirations of a family that traces its roots back to Naples and, in the Big Apple, grew to embody the American Dream hoped for by many Italian immigrants.