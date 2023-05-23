UrduPoint.com

In Niger, France Tests Out New Strategy For Africa Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :It's not yet dawn but dozens of troops from Niger and France's legendary Foreign Legion are boarding a French C-130 military transport plane, each weighed down with gear.

In the green-lit hold, their faces are locked in concentration as the aircraft takes off over the arid Sahel. A few soldiers manage to doze off, their heads resting on their bags or their heavy helmets.

Their mission: to make a parachute jump to take an abandoned military position in Niger not far from the Malian border -- an area where the ruthless Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (IS-GS) is resurgent.

The joint operation is symbolic of the new approach President Emmanuel Macron wants to use for France's mission in West Africa's deeply troubled Sahel.

After nearly a decade, its troops were forced to pull out of Mali -- still fighting an Islamist insurgency -- following a military coup.

The junta then, according to Western governments, called on Russia's Wagner mercenary group for help.

France's exit from Mali has encouraged the jihadists to regain freedom of movement in the border region -- and the parachute operation is aimed at keeping them at bay.

After an hour's flight, the crew announces the countdown for the drop over the Liptako region.

The alarm rings. The aircraft's side doors open. Time to jump.

"Don't stop!" shouts an officer as the paratroopers hurl themselves into the night at a frantic pace, filling the sky with mushrooms of beige silk.

In just one minute, dozens of soldiers have jumped over the sandy expanses of southwestern Niger. The plane, abruptly emptied of its passengers, turns around, heading back to its base near the capital Niamey.

On the ground, the soldiers are about to get to work.

