UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :As part of the normal practice, the Asia Pacific Group at the UN has endorsed India for a non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 1921-22 since it was the only candidate for the Asian seat, according to diplomatic observers.

Automatic endorsements of candidates take place a year ahead of the elections which take place in the UN General Assembly. The 193-member Assembly will elect five new members from various regions in June next year.

The endorsement by the Asian group does not necessarily mean that Pakistan will vote for India in the General Assembly.

Last year, Vietnam won the endorsement of the 55-member group, The Asian group, which includes India, has recently endorsed Pakistan's candidature for Vice Presidentship of the Economic Council (ECOSOC), membership of the UN Committee of Contributions and membership of the UNICEF Executive board.

Pakistan itself is contesting for a Security Council seat for the term 2025-26, the elections for will be held in 2024. Pakistan, so far, is the only candidate.

The Security Council is composed of 15 members -- five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members.