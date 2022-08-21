In normally tranquil New York town, shock over Rushdie attack persists

Chautauqua, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :When Emily Sack saw a young man leap at Salman Rushdie on the stage of a cultural center in western New York state, it happened so suddenly that she barely realized she was witnessing an attack on the author's life.

Like many other residents of the Chautauqua Institution -- a retreat that hosts educational and cultural programs in a huge park dotted with quaint colonial homes and perched on the shores of gorgeous Lake Chautauqua -- her memory of the attack is a bit of a blur.

And yet, she was there on August 12 in the open-air amphitheater for a conference featuring Rushdie when police say Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey with roots in Lebanon, launched the attack that shocked much of the world.

"It was so fast," the woman in her eighties told AFP. "You know, it was almost over before it began." Afterward, the Chautauqua Institution canceled its events for the rest of the day.

"Everybody here was totally bummed out, including me," Sack said, tears in her eyes.

- Reputation for tolerance - The Chautauqua Institution presents itself as a beacon of diversity, tolerance and cultural, communal and religious life in the northern United States.

Founded in 1874 by two Methodist clergy, the institution became a celebrated venue for contemplative activities and conferences in the arts, education and religion.

The center's website says it is "dedicated to exploring the best in humanity." US president Franklin Roosevelt delivered a famed speech there in 1936, just a few years before the outbreak of World War II, offering "every nation of the world the handclasp of the good neighbor." The non-profit Chautauqua Institution operates with the support of its members and the 100,000 -- mostly older -- visitors who attend its summer festival.

Residents and visitors stroll or ride bikes across its verdant grounds through a village-like community that features its own streets and homes, magnificently maintained gardens and even its own police department and postal service.

"Indeed, it was a shock to our entire community, and I think the entire region and anyone who knows Chautauqua Institution," said Emily Morris, the center's senior vice president, fighting back sobs.

"We've been around for almost 150 years and have never had anything like this happen."Resident David Wilson said: "It's a shame, and unfortunately I think it's emblematic of what's going on all over the world. A shame it happened here."