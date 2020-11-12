UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'In Our Hearts': Radio Keeps Syria Refugees In Iraq Close To Home

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

'In our hearts': radio keeps Syria refugees in Iraq close to home

Arbat, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaking into a microphone in her modest studio, Sherin Mohammad goes live with the news. But this is no typical radio station: Gardenya FM is run by, and for, Syrian refugees.

Broadcast from the refugee camp of Arbat in northeast Iraq, Gardenya FM features news programmes and talk shows, produced by a team far from their native Syria.

Nearly 500 kilometres (300 miles) away from her home town of Qamishli, Sherin concludes her news round-up, waits for the catchy jingle to end and sets down her clunky headphones on a white wooden desk.

The 31-year-old fled Qamishli in 2014 so she could stay with her husband, desperate to avoid the military conscription imposed by the Syrian government.

Their painful displacement came with a silver lining: she could realise her lifelong dream of being a journalist.

"I wanted to be a reporter back in Syria but it wasn't on offer at my local university, so I became a teacher," she told AFP.

In 2018, Italian NGO UPP proposed setting up a local radio station in Arbat, and Sherin jumped at the opportunity.

She has dedicated herself since then to providing reliable information to fellow refugees on the Syrian conflict, which erupted in 2011 with protests against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

The war has profoundly divided communities both inside and outside Syria, with various sides trading accusations of fabricating news.

Sherin wants to be the antidote.

"Everyone has smartphones and they can read any old thing published about Syria," she said, including "fake news spread by the regime".

Related Topics

Syria Iraq 2018 Silver From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

7 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.