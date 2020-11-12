'In our hearts': radio keeps Syria refugees in Iraq close to home

Arbat, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaking into a microphone in her modest studio, Sherin Mohammad goes live with the news. But this is no typical radio station: Gardenya FM is run by, and for, Syrian refugees.

Broadcast from the refugee camp of Arbat in northeast Iraq, Gardenya FM features news programmes and talk shows, produced by a team far from their native Syria.

Nearly 500 kilometres (300 miles) away from her home town of Qamishli, Sherin concludes her news round-up, waits for the catchy jingle to end and sets down her clunky headphones on a white wooden desk.

The 31-year-old fled Qamishli in 2014 so she could stay with her husband, desperate to avoid the military conscription imposed by the Syrian government.

Their painful displacement came with a silver lining: she could realise her lifelong dream of being a journalist.

"I wanted to be a reporter back in Syria but it wasn't on offer at my local university, so I became a teacher," she told AFP.

In 2018, Italian NGO UPP proposed setting up a local radio station in Arbat, and Sherin jumped at the opportunity.

She has dedicated herself since then to providing reliable information to fellow refugees on the Syrian conflict, which erupted in 2011 with protests against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

The war has profoundly divided communities both inside and outside Syria, with various sides trading accusations of fabricating news.

Sherin wants to be the antidote.

"Everyone has smartphones and they can read any old thing published about Syria," she said, including "fake news spread by the regime".