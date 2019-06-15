In Paris suburb, residents brace for Olympic village upheaval

SaintOuen, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The plans show gleaming images of tree-lined boulevards, modern residences and tranquil squares on the banks of the Seine river.

But for residents and businesses in the impoverished northern Paris suburb where athletes will stay during the 2024 Games in the French capital, the reality looks rather different.

Many people living or working in the 51-hectare area earmarked for the Olympic village will have to pack their bags and move elsewhere, amid doubts about whether they will be able to benefit from the Games' much vaunted legacy.

"A village designed by athletes, at the service of performance," says the website for Paris 2024, boasting how the site by the Seine will provide a "serene and relaxing environment before and after competitions".

But the area is already home to three schools, two apartment blocks, a hotel and 19 businesses employing some 1,000 people, all of whom will have to move.

"We are being told to leave even though we do not know where we are going," said Boubacar Diallo, a representative of a migrant workers' hostel that houses 300 people -- mostly immigrants from West Africa -- on the site which straddles the districts of Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen.

The hostel, and everything within a 500-metre radius of it, is set to be knocked down in 2020, to make way for 15,000 athletes and officials.

Solideo, the public company overseeing building projects for the Olympics, has promised to build two new hostels in its place by 2022. But until then the workers' future is uncertain.

Diallo complained that the temporary housing offered by the authorities was in an industrial zone, far from public transport, with no shops, bakeries, cafes or access for the disabled.

He vowed that the workers would not budge unless they got a better deal.

"The Olympic Games will bring atmosphere, jobs and the renovation of neighbourhoods," said Diallo. "But we want all to joyfully take part in this celebration and it is not the case for now."