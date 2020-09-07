In Pennsylvania, a Trump-Biden battle on uneven ground

(@FahadShabbir)

Brownsville, United States, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Door-to-door canvassing and weekly rallies for Donald Trump, while Joe Biden's campaign avoids both due to the coronavirus: Democrats in Pennsylvania's rural counties are battling to win back the key electoral state, but the pandemic is not making it easy.

The difference between the Republican and Democratic efforts in Pennsylvania's Washington County, in the distant suburbs of Pittsburgh, is stark this election season: three tents welcomed the president's supporters this weekend, as team Biden tried to stick to public health guidelines by organizing primarily online.

Trump backers without anti-virus masks, arrived by the dozens to pick up yard signs and T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Great Again" in an atmosphere akin to a family reunion.

A day prior, state representative Tim O'Neal had walked along the county's hills to rally Republican supporters, saying he has knocked on 3,500 doors since late June.

But on the Democratic side, "we are not canvassing door-to-door," says Christina Proctor, the local Democratic party's vice chair. "We don't want to put our volunteers at risk.""I am frustrated with that, I do feel they (Trump's campaign) are creating some enthusiasm with their events and they are still knocking doors and because we are taking the pandemic so seriously, we are not doing that -- I am concerned that that will put us at a disadvantage," she said just two months out from the November 3 vote.

The local Biden campaign team, wearing face masks, hands out its yard signs from its office.