UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Pennsylvania, A Trump-Biden Battle On Uneven Ground

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

In Pennsylvania, a Trump-Biden battle on uneven ground

Brownsville, United States, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Door-to-door canvassing and weekly rallies for Donald Trump, while Joe Biden's campaign avoids both due to the coronavirus: Democrats in Pennsylvania's rural counties are battling to win back the key electoral state, but the pandemic is not making it easy.

The difference between the Republican and Democratic efforts in Pennsylvania's Washington County, in the distant suburbs of Pittsburgh, is stark this election season: three tents welcomed the president's supporters this weekend, as team Biden tried to stick to public health guidelines by organizing primarily online.

Trump backers without anti-virus masks, arrived by the dozens to pick up yard signs and T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Great Again" in an atmosphere akin to a family reunion.

A day prior, state representative Tim O'Neal had walked along the county's hills to rally Republican supporters, saying he has knocked on 3,500 doors since late June.

But on the Democratic side, "we are not canvassing door-to-door," says Christina Proctor, the local Democratic party's vice chair. "We don't want to put our volunteers at risk.""I am frustrated with that, I do feel they (Trump's campaign) are creating some enthusiasm with their events and they are still knocking doors and because we are taking the pandemic so seriously, we are not doing that -- I am concerned that that will put us at a disadvantage," she said just two months out from the November 3 vote.

The local Biden campaign team, wearing face masks, hands out its yard signs from its office.

Related Topics

Election Washington Vote Trump Pittsburgh June November Democrats Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

10 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

11 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

12 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.