In Pennsylvania, Trump Fans Stand By Their Man

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:50 AM

In Pennsylvania, Trump fans stand by their man

Scranton, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :It is not hard to miss the border between the industrial, mostly Democratic city of Scranton, Pennsylvania -- Joe Biden's hometown -- and its decidedly more right-leaning outskirts.

Amid all the American flags, the "Biden for president" lawn signs quickly give way to "Trump-Pence" placards instead.

In Olyphant, a small town north of Scranton, 53-year-old David Mitchko sits at the entrance to his garage, which is hung with two large flags emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump.

Another giant pro-Trump sign sits in the yard of Mitchko's little white house. His whole street looks like it could be getting ready to welcome the American president for an official visit.

Soda can in hand, the Olyphant native remembers how rare it was to see a Trump sign in Lackawanna County during his first run for office in 2016.

"Last election, if you were here, you would hardly ever see a Trump sign or the support that people are showing for him now," he said. "But it's changing. It's definitely changing." Mitchko himself was a Democrat during the last presidential election cycle, but he found himself casting his ballot for the Republican.

"I went and voted for Trump because I liked what he had to say." Mitchko has continued to drift further away from the Democratic party, because, he says, "they're not for the working people like they used to be." He and his wife spent 20 years working in a CD- and DVD-manufacturing plant.

"They employed well over 4,000 people at the booming time," Mitchko said of his former employer. But they eventually "closed their doors, and moved the jobs down to Mexico.".

