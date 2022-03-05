UrduPoint.com

In Poland Blinken Pledges More Aid For Ukraine Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

In Poland Blinken pledges more aid for Ukraine refugees

Rzeszów, Poland, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Poland Saturday for its open embrace of hundreds of thousands of fleeing Ukrainians and said Washington was preparing to set aside another $2.75 billion for the humanitarian crisis.

"The people of Poland know how important it is to defend freedom," he said after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine.

"Poland is doing vital work in response to this crisis." He said the White House was seeking $2.75 billion (2.51 billion Euros) to provide support for those fleeing Ukraine, and countries that accept them, after Russia began its invasion on February 24.

Speaking next to Blinken, Rau said Poland would remain open to refugees.

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine caused a humanitarian crisis of an unimaginable scale," said Rau.

"Our priority is organizing effective aid to hundreds of thousands, and soon to be millions of refugees." Rau also pledged not to discriminate between refugees of different nationalities, after reports circulated in Washington that Africans and others fleeing from Ukraine were being impeded at the border with Poland.

He accused Russian forces of committing "war crimes" by shelling in residential areas.

Blinken arrived in Poland on Saturday for talks with officials on cooperation on defense and humanitarian support related to the conflict.

More than 780,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland since the invasion began on February 24.

Including other neighbouring countries, more than a million have left Ukraine and a million more are estimated to be displaced within the country.

After meeting with Blinken in Rzeszow, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for tougher sanctions against Russia saying they should be "hitting Vladimir Putin's war machine".

Morawiecki called for all Russian banks to be excluded from the SWIFT payment system and said asset freezes "should be as extensive as possible".

Blinken is visiting key allies in Europe to demonstrate Washington's support for their security and shore up Western unity against Moscow.

He will travel next to Moldova, which has also experienced an inflow of Ukrainians, and the three Baltic states, particularly concerned about Russia.

Blinken spent Friday in Brussels in meetings with counterparts at NATO and the European Union to discuss putting more pressure on Russia and add support for refugees.

"The Kremlin's attacks are inflicting an ever increasing toll on civilians there. Hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, many more wounded," he said in Brussels Thursday.

"More than a million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries," he said, pledging more support from Washington.

pmh/dt/lc

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington White House European Union Brussels Rzeszow Vladimir Putin Poland Moldova February Border All From Refugee Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Pesha ..

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

38 minutes ago
 Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

4 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>