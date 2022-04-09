UrduPoint.com

In 'project Of The Century', Swiss Seek To Bury Radioactive Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 10:50 AM

In 'project of the century', Swiss seek to bury radioactive waste

SaintUrsanne, Switzerland, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Storing radioactive waste above ground is a risky business, but the Swiss think they have found the solution: burying spent nuclear fuel deep underground in clay.

The Mont Terri international laboratory was built to study the effects of burying radioactive waste in clay which sits 300 metres (985 feet) below the surface near Saint-Ursanne in the northwestern Jura region.

The underground laboratory stretches across 1.2 kilometres (0.7 miles) of tunnels. Niches along the way, each around five metres high, are filled with various storage simulations, containing small quantities of radioactive material monitored by thousands of sensors.

More than 170 experiments have been carried out to simulate the different phases of the process -- positioning the waste, sealing off the tunnels, surveillance -- and to reproduce every imaginable physical and chemical effect.

According to experts, it takes 200,000 years for the radioactivity in the most toxic waste to return to natural levels.

Geologist Christophe Nussbaum, who heads the laboratory, said researchers wanted to determine what the possible effects could be "on storage that needs to last for nearly one million years."That "is the duration that we need to ensure safe confinement," he said, adding that so far, "the results are positive."

Related Topics

Business Nuclear Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

10 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

11 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

11 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.