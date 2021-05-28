In Reversal, France Says Economy Shrank In First Quarter
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:10 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The French economy shrank in the first quarter, according to a new estimate on Friday showing that GPD had not expanded as previously thought.
Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the Insee statistics agency said, drastically revising its previous estimate of 0.4 percent growth.