UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Reversal, France Says Economy Shrank In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

In reversal, France says economy shrank in first quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The French economy shrank in the first quarter, according to a new estimate on Friday showing that GPD had not expanded as previously thought.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the Insee statistics agency said, drastically revising its previous estimate of 0.4 percent growth.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Aff ..

58 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

1 hour ago

Cracks appear in PML-N over party leadership: Sour ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 67 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.