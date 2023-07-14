Open Menu

In Sao Paulo, Boom Of Apartments The Size Of Hotel Rooms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM

In Sao Paulo, boom of apartments the size of hotel rooms

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Lara Maia types on her laptop perched on a small desk occupying a gap between the fridge and wardrobe in her micro-apartment in Sao Paulo, Latin America's most populated city.

Behind her, the bed also serves as the couch.

"I don't need any more: I'm close to everything and I feel free to leave whenever I want with a few bags," the 34-year-old computer scientist told AFP of the 16-square-meter (172-square-foot) apartment near downtown Sao Paulo.

Maia's space on the 16th floor which serves as her home and occasional office is an example of a growing trend of apartments the size of hotel rooms.

Long a way of life in other large cities of the world, in Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic capital, the boom has been a recent one.

From 2016 to 2022, available units up to 30 m2 soared from 461 units to 16,261, according to the state housing association Secovi-SP.

The number represents a fifth of all apartments in the city of 11.5 million residents.

Some, with furniture squeezed in as in a game of Tetris, or with the kitchen just inches from the bathroom, have become the subject of jokes on social media.

But this has done nothing to dampen demand, mainly among adults aged 20 to 39, according to a survey by real estate firm Quinto Andar.

"They are young professionals; middle and upper-middle class, at the start of their careers, mostly single, attracted by modern and well-located properties close to jobs or public transport," said Secovi-SP CEO Ely Wertheim.

Related Topics

World Social Media Hotel Young Sao Paulo Ely Brazil 2016 All From Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

1 hour ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

11 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

11 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

11 hours ago
Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

11 hours ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

11 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

11 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous