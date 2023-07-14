In Sao Paulo, boom of apartments the size of hotel rooms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Lara Maia types on her laptop perched on a small desk occupying a gap between the fridge and wardrobe in her micro-apartment in Sao Paulo, Latin America's most populated city.

Behind her, the bed also serves as the couch.

"I don't need any more: I'm close to everything and I feel free to leave whenever I want with a few bags," the 34-year-old computer scientist told AFP of the 16-square-meter (172-square-foot) apartment near downtown Sao Paulo.

Maia's space on the 16th floor which serves as her home and occasional office is an example of a growing trend of apartments the size of hotel rooms.

Long a way of life in other large cities of the world, in Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic capital, the boom has been a recent one.

From 2016 to 2022, available units up to 30 m2 soared from 461 units to 16,261, according to the state housing association Secovi-SP.

The number represents a fifth of all apartments in the city of 11.5 million residents.

Some, with furniture squeezed in as in a game of Tetris, or with the kitchen just inches from the bathroom, have become the subject of jokes on social media.

But this has done nothing to dampen demand, mainly among adults aged 20 to 39, according to a survey by real estate firm Quinto Andar.

"They are young professionals; middle and upper-middle class, at the start of their careers, mostly single, attracted by modern and well-located properties close to jobs or public transport," said Secovi-SP CEO Ely Wertheim.