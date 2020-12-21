In Scotland, Brexit stokes independence support

Eyemouth, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :James Cook keeps a close eye on the catch of crabs and lobsters brought into the harbour in the small town of Eyemouth, southeast Scotland.

The crates are being prepared for transport to market in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, and are destined for the tables of some of Europe's top restaurants and hotels.

Cook, who runs one of Scotland's largest seafood exporting businesses, D.R. Collin & Son, says he has just 48 hours to deliver the shellfish.

"With live product, there is only so much time for the handling process," he tells AFP as the catch is loaded into live tanks before being crated for the journey south.

"If you lose any time in this process, all the other distribution through Boulogne-sur-Mer just crumbles." Since Cook, 64, took over the firm in 1990, trucking seafood to France has been smooth and quick. But that is set to change when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Extra paperwork and customs checks are expected to lengthen queues at Channel ports from January 1, slowing down the supply chain and putting the perishable cargo at risk.

About 80 percent of the company's annual revenue of £56 million (61.4 million Euros, $75 million) is earned in Europe.

Without a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the European Union, seafood tariffs would drive up prices at the quayside, and force the firm to look elsewhere for business.

But finding new markets prepared to pay a premium for Scottish shellfish is no simple task, says Cook, who complains that exporters' concerns have been ignored.

- Increased support - Fishing has been a totem in the ongoing trade negotiations, with Britain pushing for full control of its territorial waters as an independent island state.

But in Scotland -- where a majority voted to remain in the EU -- the whole idea of Brexit is caught up in the growing independence movement like a lobster in a creel.

"Our aspirations to stay in Europe have not even been recognised," said Cook. "We gave a very clear mandate that we wanted to stay." Instead, he said Brexit was "thrust upon" Scotland by the UK government in London, and has contributed to a "groundswell moving towards to a break up of the union".

In the build-up to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, the UK government warned the devolved nation that it would lose access to the EU if it voted to go its own way.

In the end, Scots voted against independence by 55 percent to 45 percent.

The Brexit referendum two years later, however, has lost Scotland access to the EU, despite 62 percent of Scots having voted to remain in the bloc.

The result left many in Scotland feeling betrayed and reignited the campaign for independence, led by First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Support for independence has grown in 2020 due to lingering opposition to Brexit and greater confidence in Sturgeon's leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman newspaper, published Thursday, was the 17th in a row to show that a majority of Scots now support ending the 300-year-old union with England.

Scotland holds parliamentary elections in May next year, with polls suggesting the SNP, which will campaign on a pledge for another referendum, will win by a landslide.

The final decision to grant permission for a so-called "indyref2", however, lies with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out another "once-in-a-lifetime" vote.

- 'Well-connected' - Nicola McEwen, a professor of politics at Edinburgh University, says political pressure will mount on Johnson to approve another referendum should the SNP win big next year.

"All the SNP has to talk about is the right to decide," she said. "They don't have to get into the complexities, or the difficult issues on independence.

"At the moment the case is only, 'How dare you say we can't decide. This is our decision to make'." In Eyemouth, a short drive from the border with England, Cook watches the last of the crates being forklifted into the warehouse before their overnight journey to France.

He wants to remain in the EU because of the friendships his company has built up over the past 40 years.

It's rather sad, he says, that Scotland is ditching a partnership against its will.

"We are well-connected and very dependent on the associations we've established in Europe," he says. "France is our main market for that."