UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In Senegal, Old Clothes Get A New Life For Profit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:10 AM

In Senegal, old clothes get a new life for profit

Dakar, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The market around Colobane Square in central Dakar has been a hive of activity since dawn as hundreds of buyers and sellers haggle over the latest imports from Europe.

Piles of designer stone-washed jeans and jackets and shirts vie with skirts and T-shirts -- all of them pre-worn.

Second-hand clothing, "feugue-diaye" in the Wolof language, is a vibrant business in Senegal.

Each year, thousands of tonnes of garments tossed out by wealthier Europeans find a new home in West Africa, helping people to look good and businesses to make money.

"If you want cheap brand-name clothes, this is the place to come to," says Mamadou Sarr, a 23-year-old wholesaler, pointing to the bales of jeans on his stall.

"All these have come from England." Binta, a 29-year-old habituee, says the bargains can be extraordinary.

"You can buy dresses, jeans, T-shirts for a low price, designer gear," she says.

She contends that second-hand clothes sent from Europe are "harder-wearing" than new garments exported to Senegal from China.

Retailers rummaging through the garments always have an eye out for a particular jewel: a football (soccer) jersey, which is much prized by young Senegalese.

Sarr and his older brother buy the clothing consignments for between 35,000 and 70,000 CFA francs ($60-121,53-106 Euros), which they then sell off in 45-kilogramme (99-pound) batches to retailers.

After paying intermediaries, customs duties and transport costs, the brothers can clear as much as 450,000 CFA francs ($780, 675 euros) in a good month -- roughly eight times the minimum salary in Senegal.

Related Topics

Africa Football Business Europe China Young Buy Dakar Price Senegal Money Market All From

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

9 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

10 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.