In Senegal, old clothes get a new life for profit

Dakar, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The market around Colobane Square in central Dakar has been a hive of activity since dawn as hundreds of buyers and sellers haggle over the latest imports from Europe.

Piles of designer stone-washed jeans and jackets and shirts vie with skirts and T-shirts -- all of them pre-worn.

Second-hand clothing, "feugue-diaye" in the Wolof language, is a vibrant business in Senegal.

Each year, thousands of tonnes of garments tossed out by wealthier Europeans find a new home in West Africa, helping people to look good and businesses to make money.

"If you want cheap brand-name clothes, this is the place to come to," says Mamadou Sarr, a 23-year-old wholesaler, pointing to the bales of jeans on his stall.

"All these have come from England." Binta, a 29-year-old habituee, says the bargains can be extraordinary.

"You can buy dresses, jeans, T-shirts for a low price, designer gear," she says.

She contends that second-hand clothes sent from Europe are "harder-wearing" than new garments exported to Senegal from China.

Retailers rummaging through the garments always have an eye out for a particular jewel: a football (soccer) jersey, which is much prized by young Senegalese.

Sarr and his older brother buy the clothing consignments for between 35,000 and 70,000 CFA francs ($60-121,53-106 Euros), which they then sell off in 45-kilogramme (99-pound) batches to retailers.

After paying intermediaries, customs duties and transport costs, the brothers can clear as much as 450,000 CFA francs ($780, 675 euros) in a good month -- roughly eight times the minimum salary in Senegal.