In southeast Nigeria, election revives Igbo hopes

Awka, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Ashes and charred metal are what mostly remains of the electoral office in Ojoto in southeastern Nigeria. Holes gape in the walls that are still standing, its roof was blown away.

Early this month, armed men scaled the walls and passed the barbed wire before throwing Molotov cocktails through the windows. A gas canister exploded, all but destroying the building.

Similar attacks have been carried out elsewhere in the southeast of Africa's most populous country as Nigerians prepare for a February 25 presidential election.

The region is still traumatised by a 1967-1970 civil war triggered by a declaration of independence for a Biafra Republic by ethnic Igbo army officers which left a million dead.

Many in southeast Nigeria feel alienated from the Federal government in Abuja after years of underinvestment.

That has fed extremist views about secession for the region where a majority of people are Igbo, one of Nigeria's three main ethnic groups along with Hausa in the north and Yoruba to the southwest.

But now, unprecedented in Nigeria's democratic history, a surprise candidate from the southeast has a chance in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves power after two terms marked by growing insecurity and poverty.

With former Anambra State governor Peter Obi among the frontrunners, some voters in the region are finally ready to believe in change.

Speaking near Anambra's Eke Awgbu market, Azuka Ibeka said she would vote for Obi. "I saw his work with my eyes, what he did when he was governor. And he is indigenous, an Igbo, like us."Exasperated by recent cash shortages, the 42-year-old woman added: "I will not listen to the promises of the others who only talk with their mouth. I will vote with my eyes."