In Sudan, Internet Users Find Ways To Beat Blackout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :In a lush garden cafe in Sudan's capital, a group of youngsters sit eyes glued to mobile phone screens, seeking ways to bypass an internet blackout imposed by army rulers.

"It's as if we have gone back in time -- we are cut off from everything, even from the outside world," said Mohamed Omar, 25, sitting around a wooden table with his friends at the cafe in an upscale Khartoum district.

"Internet is what allows us to know what's happening inside the country and outside." Internet on mobile phones and fixed land connections has been widely cut across Sudan since the violent dispersal of a protest camp outside army headquarters on June 3 that left dozens dead and hundreds wounded.

The ruling military council imposed the blackout to prevent further mobilisation of protesters, according to users.

"They cut the internet so that people can not communicate, to prevent (them from) gathering," said Omar, who has regularly attended the protests that rocked Khartoum for months.

Initial protests were sparked by a tripling of bread prices in December, and led to the downfall of long-time president Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

But the protesters did not stop there, quickly demanding that the military council that seized power hand over to civilian rule.

Even routine activities like checking social media or booking a taxi through an online app has now become nearly impossible.

"My parents live abroad, the internet was our only means of communication," said Omar, sporting a neat goatee and an elegant knee-length truffle grey tunic.

"Before, we could see each other by video, now I have to (make an international) call," he added.

