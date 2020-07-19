In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eskilstuna, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Not content with the average neighbourhood thrift store, a city in Sweden has opened a whole shopping mall dedicated to giving pre-owned items new life.

The mall, located an hour's train ride west of Stockholm in the city of Eskilstuna, consists of 13 stores and covers 5,000 square metres (54,000 square feet), employing between 50 and 65 people.

It has been named ReTuna, a play on Eskilstuna, which began an effort to reinvent itself as an ecological city in the 1990s.

"We are traditionally an industrial town, we have had our difficulties and we thought we have to find some things that can build confidence and where we can take responsibility," the city's mayor Jimmy Jansson told AFP, adding that city leaders were now trying to develop it "into a modern industrial town".

ReTuna, inaugurated in 2015, was named "the world's first shopping mall designated for repaired, recycled and restored items" by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2020.